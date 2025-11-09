Consumer Tech News (Nov 3-7): Trump Blocks Nvidia Blackwell AI Chip Exports, China Bans Foreign AI Chips In Data Centers & More

President Donald Trump has declared that Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) advanced Blackwell AI chip will not be available for "other people." This decision comes amid concerns about the potential sale of a scaled-down version to China.

In a bid to reduce China's dominance in the rare-earth magnet sector, two U.S. startups have secured a $1.4 billion deal with the Trump administration and private investors.

The U.S. reportedly approved Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) to ship the U.S. chip designer's artificial intelligence chips for use in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

China has boosted subsidies for major data centers, slashing their energy bills by up to 50% to support domestic chipmakers and strengthen global competitiveness.

Beijing has reportedly issued a directive banning foreign artificial intelligence chips in state-funded data centers amid an intensifying U.S.-China tech war.

Earnings Results

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) reported revenue of $1.18 billion for the third quarter, beating estimates of $1.09 billion and adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, beating estimates of 17 cents per share.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) posted third-quarter 2025 earnings of $3.83 per share, surpassing the consensus estimate of a $1.87 profit, and revenue reached $4.99 billion (4.19 billion euros), and ahead of projections of $4.92 billion.

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) reported third-quarter FY25 revenue of $13.47 billion, surpassing the consensus of $13.28 billion and adjusted EPS of 81 cents, which beat the consensus estimate of 69 cents.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of 35 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 40 cents, and revenue came in at $5.01 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.99 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) reported third-quarter revenue of $9.25 billion, beating analyst estimates of $8.74 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share, beating estimates of $1.16 per share.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $11.27 billion, beating a Street consensus estimate of $10.79 billion and adjusted EPS of $3, which beat a Street consensus estimate of $2.88.

Retail & Entertainment

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Amazon Web Services has entered into a multi-year, strategic partnership with OpenAI for $38 billion.

Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX) has been sued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who accused the gaming platform of disregarding safety laws and misleading parents about potential risks to young users.

Automotive & Satellites

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has reportedly agreed to a $2 billion deal with South Korea’s Samsung SDI.

Tesla‘s momentum in the Chinese market stalled in the month of October as sales fell despite a strong September performance, which saw the company’s second-highest monthly sales tally this year.

EchoStar Corp. (NASDAQ:SATS) said it will sell more wireless spectrum licenses to SpaceX for about $2.6 billion in exchange for stock in the Elon Musk-backed company that owns the Starlink satellite internet network.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) plans to introduce autonomous robobuses in Singapore in early 2026, while exploring ways to retrain human drivers for emerging technology-focused roles.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) disclosed plans to roll out robotaxi services in 2026 through Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA) Amap mapping platform.

Technology

U.S. tech licensing firm Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) has filed two lawsuits against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in the Texas federal court, alleging the chip giant infringed on ten patents related to semiconductor innovations, ahead of its earnings.

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Qualcomm‘s (NASDAQ:QCOM) investment arm joined Indian and U.S. investors backing the South Asian country's deep-tech startups, as the India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) expands with new members and fresh capital commitments exceeding $850 million.

Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google plans to construct a large artificial intelligence data centre on Christmas Island, a remote Australian territory, in a move experts say could have both commercial and defence implications.

Google is reportedly considering a significant increase in its investment in the artificial intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic.

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) signed a $9.7 billion AI cloud services agreement with Microsoft to deploy NVIDIA GB300 GPUs across its 750 MW Texas campus.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB) unveiled Tela, an agentic AI assistant designed to transform workflows and improve operational efficiency across the upstream energy sector.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) unveiled a series of artificial AI-driven innovations.

OpenAI announced plans to build a new Stargate campus in Saline Township, Michigan, as part of its 4.5-gigawatt infrastructure partnership with Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) .

Perplexity and Amazon.com engaged in a heated dispute after the e-commerce giant issued a legal threat to the AI startup over the use of its AI assistants for online shopping.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) and Perplexity AI have struck a $400 million deal that will bring the AI search engine directly to Snapchat's nearly 1 billion monthly active users sometime in early 2026.