Weekend Tech Round-Up: Nvidia's AI Chip Sale To China Blocked, Apple's Billion-Dollar Deal With Google And More

The tech world was buzzing over the week with a series of intriguing developments. From the Donald Trump administration’s move to block Nvidia’s AI chip sale to China, to Apple’s billion-dollar deal with Google, the weekend was packed with stories that could have significant implications for the tech industry.

Here’s a quick roundup of the top stories.

Trump Administration Blocks Nvidia’s AI Chip Sale To China

The Trump administration has reportedly decided to block Nvidia from selling its latest AI chip to China. This move comes just days after Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, warned that Beijing could surpass the U.S. in the global artificial intelligence race. The administration has informed federal agencies that it will not allow Nvidia to sell its newest modified AI processor, the B30A, to China.

Apple’s ‘Deal of the Year’ With Google

Apple has reportedly scored the “deal of the year” by planning to pay $1 billion/year to Alphabet Inc.‘s Google to help power Siri’s much-awaited overhaul. This deal comes as Apple continues to pocket $20 billion from search.

Apple’s New Budget Mac Targets Chromebook Market

Apple is reportedly planning to enter the low-cost laptop market with a new budget Mac. The device, codenamed J700, is designed for students, businesses, and casual users, aiming to compete with Google Chromebooks and entry-level Microsoft Windows PCs.

Taiwan Semiconductor’s Chip Price Hike May Impact Apple Fans

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has raised prices across its advanced chip manufacturing processes to offset the sharp increase in capital expenditures tied to its 2-nanometer technology expansion. This price hike may force Apple to increase the pricing of its upcoming iPhone 18 series.

Meta’s $600 Billion Investment In US AI

Meta Platforms Inc. plans to invest more than $600 billion in the U.S. by 2028 to expand AI technology, data centers, and workforce capabilities. This move is part of Meta’s vision of “personal superintelligence” for everyone.

