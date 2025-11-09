Weekend Round-Up: Musk's Trillion-Dollar Pay, Ford's F-150 Lightning Dilemma And More

The past week in the tech and auto industry has been nothing short of eventful. From Elon Musk‘s trillion-dollar pay package getting the green light to Ford Motor Co. contemplating the discontinuation of its F-150 Lightning EV Pickup truck, there’s a lot to catch up on.

Let’s dive into the top stories of the week.

Elon Musk’s Trillion-Dollar Pay Package Gets Approval

Investors at Tesla Inc. have given a 75% approval to CEO Elon Musk’s trillion-dollar pay package. The decision was hailed by many, including Dell Technologies Inc. founder and CEO Michael Dell, who congratulated Musk and called the approval a “decisive statement” by Tesla investors and shareholders.

Ford Considers Scrapping F-150 Lightning EV Pickup Truck

Despite being a best-seller, Ford Motor Co. is reportedly considering ending the production of the F-150 Lightning EV Pickup truck due to low demand. The Wall Street Journal reported that no final decision has been reached by the company.

Toyota Recalls Over 1 Million Vehicles

Toyota Motor Corp has issued a recall for over 1,024,407 units of several 2022-2026 models across the Toyota and Lexus lines in the U.S. due to a software issue affecting the rearview camera.

Stellantis Recalls 320K Jeep Grand Cherokee, Wrangler Hybrid Vehicles

Stellantis NV, parent company of Jeep and Chrysler, has issued a recall for several Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wrangler Plug-In Hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) over a fire risk. The company is recalling over 320,065 units of the 2022-2026 Grand Cherokee 4Xe and 2020-2025 Jeep Wrangler 4Xe vehicles.

Baidu’s Apollo Go Matches Waymo’s Weekly Rides

Baidu Inc.‘s Apollo Go Robotaxi has reached the same 250,000 rides per week milestone as Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo. The company also reported that it has driven over 140 million driverless miles to date.

