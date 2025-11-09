Apple Beats Earnings, $1 Billion Google AI Deal, Budget Mac And More: This Week In Appleverse

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) had an eventful week, with significant developments in the tech industry. Here’s a roundup of the key stories.
Qualcomm Faces Pressure From Apple, Competitors
Despite the anticipated release of the iPhone 17 and a strategic partnership with Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META), Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is projected to face long-term pressure from rivals like Apple and Samsung. The company’s growth in the automotive, IoT, and edge AI sectors is expected to drive its next phase of expansion.
Apple Beats Earnings, Secures AI Deal
Apple’s Q4 earnings surpassed expectations, and the company secured a $1 billion deal with Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google for AI.
Apple Partners With Google For Siri
Deepwater Asset Management’s managing partner, Gene Munster, hailed Apple’s $1 billion Google Gemini partnership for Siri as the “Deal Of The Year.” This partnership will help power Siri’s much-awaited overhaul.
Apple Tests New Budget Mac J700
Apple is reportedly planning to enter the low-cost laptop market with a new budget Mac, codenamed J700. This device is designed for students, businesses, and casual users and is currently being tested at Cupertino.
Steve Jobs On Time Left
Before Apple became a trillion-dollar powerhouse, Steve Jobs was focused on something far more personal. In the final months of his life, the man who helped invent the modern smartphone, redefine music, and reshape computing was thinking about time — how little of it he had left, and how much of it he’d spent away from his kids.
Photo courtesy: jamesteohart via Shutterstock
