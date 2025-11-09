Pope Leo XIV Warns AI Industry To 'Cultivate Moral Discernment,' Says Every Algorithm Reflects Humanity's Soul Amid Rapid Tech Race

Pope Leo XIV urged global technology leaders to anchor artificial intelligence development in ethics and spirituality, warning that innovation without conscience risks distorting humanity's moral core.

Leo Calls AI ‘A Divine Act of Creation' With Deep Moral Weight

In a message posted on X and in remarks to attendees of the Builders AI Forum 2025, the first American pope called on AI developers to treat their work as a moral vocation rather than a purely technical or financial pursuit.



"Technological innovation can be a form of participation in the divine act of creation," Pope Leo wrote.

"It carries an ethical and spiritual weight, for every design choice expresses a vision of humanity."



He urged the AI industry to "cultivate moral discernment" and build systems that reflect "justice, solidarity, and a genuine reverence for life."

AI Must Serve Humanity, Not Profit, Pope Tells Global Tech Leaders

In his address to forum participants, the pontiff emphasized that the mission of AI cannot be “confined to research labs or investment portfolios,” reported Business Insider.

Instead, he said, it should become "a profoundly ecclesial endeavor" serving education, compassionate healthcare, and storytelling rooted in truth and beauty.

See Also: Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin Is One Trump Move Away From Exploding Past $125,000

Olas Debuts AI Agent App, Google Rejects Christmas Island Data Center Claim

Olas, a decentralized platform developing what it calls "the agentic economy," launched Pearl v1, described as the world's first AI agent app store.

The release aimed to merge Web2 accessibility with Web3 transparency, allowing users to deploy and control autonomous AI agents they fully own.

Founder David Minarsch said the goal was to build AI that serves users, not centralized platforms harvesting data.

Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google denied reports it was constructing a major AI data center on Christmas Island, saying the activity was part of its Australia Connect subsea cable project.

Documents reviewed by officials indicated talks to lease land and link the island to Darwin, raising defense-related speculation.

Analysts said the infrastructure could support AI-enabled surveillance, while local leaders noted potential benefits such as jobs and investment.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock