Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Hails TSMC Wafer Backing Amid 'Very Strong' Demand For Blackwell Chips After Trump Bars Sales To 'Other People'

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang praised longtime partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) on Saturday, for its critical role in supporting the company's surging Blackwell AI chip production. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump moved to restrict sales of the advanced processors abroad.

Huang Credits TSMC For Powering Blackwell Production

Speaking at an event hosted by TSMC in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Huang said the semiconductor leader is experiencing "very strong demand" for its state-of-the-art Blackwell chips, reported Reuters.

He also said that Nvidia's success would not be possible without TSMC's support.

"TSMC is doing a very good job supporting us on wafers," Huang told reporters, noting that Nvidia's Blackwell systems involve multiple chips — from GPUs and CPUs to networking and switches.

This marked his fourth public trip to Taiwan this year.

TSMC CEO CC Wei confirmed that Huang had requested additional wafers, though he declined to disclose the quantities.

Memory Supply Tightens As AI Boom Expands

When asked about possible component shortages, Huang acknowledged that the AI industry's explosive growth is straining supply chains.

Still, he said Nvidia's memory partners — SK Hynix, Samsung Electronics Co. (OTC:SSNLF), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)— have significantly ramped up capacity to meet the tech giant's demand.

Trump Blocks Blackwell Sales To China

The comments come just days after Trump announced that Nvidia's Blackwell AI chip would not be available to "other people," citing national security concerns.

U.S. lawmakers have warned that allowing Beijing access to such advanced technology could strengthen its military and AI capabilities.

Huang said there were "no active discussions" about selling Blackwell chips to China and that Nvidia had not sought export licenses.

Instead, the company plans to ship more than 260,000 Blackwell units to South Korea, including to major firms like Samsung Electronics.

The Blackwell AI chip is central to Nvidia's growth outlook, with analysts estimating it could bring in between $5 billion and $6 billion in revenue next quarter.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, the chipmaker ranks in the 98th percentile for Growth and 92nd for Quality, highlighting its strong performance relative to industry peers.

