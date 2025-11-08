Jensen Huang NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO gestures during a News event in Taipei on June 4, 2024.
November 8, 2025 12:49 AM 2 min read

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Pushes Back On Elon Musk's Plan To Build Chip Fab, Says What TSMC Does Is 'Extremely Hard'

by Ananya Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang seems to have cautioned Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) boss Elon Musk against underestimating the complexities of semiconductor manufacturing.

Jensen Huang Comments On Musk's Chip Fab Ambition

Earlier this week, Musk told Tesla shareholders that he plans to build a massive in-house chip fabrication plant to support the automaker's growing AI ambitions.

The facility, Musk said, could eventually produce up to one million chips per month, designed to power Tesla's next-generation AI5 processors and the company's Dojo supercomputers.

His announcement followed shareholder approval of his $1 trillion pay package.

While in Taiwan this week, Huang — whose company relies on TSMC for advanced chip production — offered a response.

On Friday, He said that building an advanced chip fab is "extremely hard," highlighting that it's not just about constructing a plant but mastering the engineering, science, and artistry that make TSMC the world's most advanced foundry.

See Also: Tesla's $1 Trillion Illusion: Elon Musk's Pay Package And The Robotaxi Myth

Musk's Strategy: Diversify And Control The Supply Chain

During the shareholder meeting, Musk acknowledged that Tesla currently partners with TSMC and Samsung Electronics Co. (OTC:SSNLF) and hinted at potential talks with Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC), saying it's "probably worth having discussions."

TSMC closed at $286.50 on Friday, down 0.94%, while its after-hours trading rose 0.72% to $288.57. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show that TSMC maintains a solid upward trajectory across short, medium, and long-term time frames. Click here for an in-depth comparison with its competitors.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

