Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Pushes Back On Elon Musk's Plan To Build Chip Fab, Says What TSMC Does Is 'Extremely Hard'

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang seems to have cautioned Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) boss Elon Musk against underestimating the complexities of semiconductor manufacturing.
Jensen Huang Comments On Musk's Chip Fab Ambition
Earlier this week, Musk told Tesla shareholders that he plans to build a massive in-house chip fabrication plant to support the automaker's growing AI ambitions.
The facility, Musk said, could eventually produce up to one million chips per month, designed to power Tesla's next-generation AI5 processors and the company's Dojo supercomputers.
His announcement followed shareholder approval of his $1 trillion pay package.
While in Taiwan this week, Huang — whose company relies on TSMC for advanced chip production — offered a response.
On Friday, He said that building an advanced chip fab is "extremely hard," highlighting that it's not just about constructing a plant but mastering the engineering, science, and artistry that make TSMC the world's most advanced foundry.
Musk's Strategy: Diversify And Control The Supply Chain
During the shareholder meeting, Musk acknowledged that Tesla currently partners with TSMC and Samsung Electronics Co. (OTC:SSNLF) and hinted at potential talks with Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC), saying it's "probably worth having discussions."
