Taiwan Semiconductor's Chip Price Hike May Hit Apple Fans Hard

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) has raised prices across its advanced chip manufacturing processes below 5 nanometers to offset the sharp increase in capital expenditures tied to its 2-nanometer technology expansion.

The contract chipmaker has already informed key clients, including its largest customer, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), about the price hikes, which are expected to take effect next year.

Apple Faces Pricing Pressure

Apple, a key Taiwan Semiconductor client for its A-series and M-series chips, may be forced to increase the pricing of its upcoming iPhone 18 series as a result leading to margin compression as it passes off some of the cost burden on its customers, Futunn reported.

Some reports also indicate Apple might delay the release of its entry-level iPhone 18 model until 2027 to manage production costs.

The new A20 chip, set to debut alongside the iPhone 18, will leverage Taiwan Semiconductor’s 2-nanometer process.

Reports suggest that the average unit cost for 2-nanometer chips will reach roughly $280, up sharply from about $45 per unit for last year’s 3-nanometer chips, marking at least a 50% increase in production costs.

Year-to-Date Stock Moves

Apple, a company with a roughly $4 trillion market cap, saw its stock gain only 8% year-to-date, as it has mostly remained focused on its iPhone game, unlike its other Big Tech peers, which remain aggressively invested in their artificial intelligence endeavors.

The $1.5 trillion market cap Taiwan Semiconductor has gained over 46% year-to-date as a key Apple and Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) supplier.

DRAM Supply Constraints Add Cost Headwinds

Apple also remains susceptible to escalating memory component prices. Global production capacity for standard Dynamic Random-Access Memory chips — commonly used in smartphones — is under pressure as semiconductor makers shift focus to high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips for artificial intelligence applications. DRAM prices surged 171.8% year-over-year in the third quarter, outpacing even gold’s rally.

Price Actions: AAPL stock was trading lower by 0.14% to $269.40 at last check Friday. TSM was down 2.45%.

