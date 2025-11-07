Musk's $1 Trillion Moment: The Bet That Could Reprice Tesla Stock Or Break It

Elon Musk just pulled off one of the biggest corporate wins in recent memory — a shareholder approval for a compensation plan that could hand him as much as $1 trillion in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock. But this isn't a reward for what he's already done. It's a bet on what Tesla is expected to become.

The $1 Trillion Dream

At Tesla's annual meeting in Texas, over 75% of shareholders voted to reinstate Musk's controversial 2018 pay package, brushing aside objections from heavyweights like CalPERS and Norway's sovereign wealth fund. The plan hinges on Musk hitting a series of near-impossible milestones — surging market cap, profit expansion, and product goals that include deploying a million Optimus humanoid robots.

For Musk, that's the point. The pay isn't guaranteed; it's an incentive to chase the next industrial revolution. "With AI and robotics, you can actually increase the global economy by a factor of 10 or 100," Musk told cheering investors after the vote. He might not be exaggerating — at least, not in ambition.

Will Tesla Stock Fundamentals Catch Up?

Still, Musk's triumph doesn't change Tesla's near-term fundamentals. The company's margins are under pressure, EV demand growth is cooling, and the robot program is years from commercialization.

The vote may have restored Musk's symbolic control, but it also sets sky-high expectations that could punish the stock if reality can't keep up.

For investors, this isn't about compensation — it's about conviction. Musk has bet his fortune and reputation on Tesla transcending the car business.

If he's right, $1 trillion might someday look like a bargain. If not, this will go down as the most expensive act of corporate faith in history.

Photo: Shutterstock