Nvidia Supplier Foxconn Announces First-Ever Deployment Of Humanoid Robots For AI Server Production

Foxconn Technology Group, owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTC:HNHPF) is reportedly set to deploy humanoid robots for the production of AI servers in Texas amid its aggressive expansion push in the U.S.

North America To Be The Main Base

Foxconn will introduce the humanoid robots within a few months, the company’s Chairman and CEO, Young Liu, told Nikkei Asia on the sidelines of the Global Management Dialogue, a forum organized by Nikkei and Swiss business school IMD, in Tokyo.

This marks the first instance in Foxconn’s 50-year history of using humanoid robots in its production lines.

Liu highlighted the importance of speed in high-tech industries such as AI, noting that deploying humanoid robots will boost both the efficiency and productivity of AI server manufacturing, according to Nikkei Asia. Foxconn plans to keep North America as its main AI server manufacturing base over the next three years, as the U.S. continues to lead global AI data center expansion.

Liu also stressed the importance of local production for sovereign AI, stating that governments require not only local data but also local training models, Nikkei Asia said.

Foxconn Pivots Towards AI

This move is part of Foxconn’s broader strategy to expand its AI and supercomputing capabilities. In October, the company announced a $1.37 billion investment in AI and supercomputing infrastructure. This investment, to be funded entirely from the company’s own resources, is set to take place between December 2025 and December 2026.

Earlier in August, Foxconn’s AI server division overtook iPhone assembly as its primary business. The division’s revenue surged by 47% year-over-year to NT$731.8 billion ($24.32 billion) in the second quarter of 2025, surpassing the NT$634.5 billion ($21.08 billion) generated by the Smart Consumer Electronics division.

AI servers now account for over half of cloud revenue, with Foxconn expecting AI server revenue to surge 170% year-over-year in the third quarter.

In March, the company unveiled its proprietary large language model featuring reasoning capabilities, built with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) technology, as part of its broader push into AI and electric vehicles.

Image via Shutterstock

