Jensen Huang Says Nvidia Has No Immediate Plans To Sell Blackwell Chips To China, Clarifies Comments On China Winning AI Race

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang has said that the company has no immediate plans to sell its cutting-edge Blackwell chips to China.

Huang Says ‘It’s Up To China’

Huang’s remarks were reported by Reuters, which cites the executive’s remarks on a live broadcast by Taiwan’s Formosa TV News network.

“It’s up to China when they would like Nvidia products to go back to serve the Chinese market. I look forward to them changing their policy,” Huang said.

The Trump administration has thus far blocked the sale of these chips to China, citing potential military and industrial advantages for China.

On Friday, the Nvidia CEO also clarified his comments, saying China would “win” the AI race.

“That’s not what I said,” stated Huang, according to Reuters. “What I said was that China has very good AI technology. They have many AI researchers.”

Trump’s Stricter Export Control

This announcement comes shortly after the Trump administration reportedly decided to block Nvidia’s sale of its latest scaled-down AI chip to China. This move was seen as a response to Huang’s warning that Beijing could surpass the U.S. in the global AI race.

A group of Republican senators praised President Trump for maintaining strict export controls on Nvidia’s high-end Blackwell AI chips, stating that this decision would help ensure America’s victory in the global AI race.

Huang Stays Optimistic

Although Nvidia is permitted to sell its H20 chip in China, CEO Jensen Huang has repeatedly noted that the country has no interest in Nvidia's products, leaving the company with virtually no share in China's advanced AI chip market. Previously, Jensen Huang expressed optimism that his company would be able to sell Blackwell chips in China in the future.

See Also: Peter Schiff: Bitcoin Depends On ‘Growing Supply Of Fools’—And Technical Analysis Says He’s Not Wrong

Stock Stays Resilient

Despite the ban, Nvidia’s stock has been performing well, with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon calling it an “unbelievable” company. However, he added, “valuations today may be too high” for some of the AI companies.

The company’s stock has been resilient, even amid the export restrictions imposed by the U.S.

Price Action: Over the past year, Nvidia’s stock has surged 26.33%, as per data from Benzinga Pro. On Thursday, it declined 3.65% to close at $188.08.

Benzinga's Edge Rankings place Nvidia in the 93rd percentile for quality and the 3rd percentile for value, reflecting mixed performance. Check the detailed report here.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.