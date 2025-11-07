Ford Could Scrap F-150 Lightning Pickup Truck Despite Being Best-Seller: Report

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) is reportedly exploring the possibility of scrapping the F-150 Lightning EV Pickup truck's production.

Executives Mull Scrapping Production

Executives at Ford are discussing ending production of the EV pickup truck, citing low demand, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. "The demand is just not there" for F-150 Lightning, Adam Kraushaar, a dealer cited in the report, said. The report, however, said that no final decision had been reached by the company.

The news comes as Ford recently paused production of the F-150 Lightning at the automaker's Rouge facility in Michigan, according to an official statement by the brand. The decision comes as "Ford prioritizes gas and hybrid F-Series trucks, which are more profitable for Ford and use less aluminum."

The F-150 Lightning was the best-selling EV pickup truck in the U.S., outpacing the likes of Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck as Ford recorded 23,034 Lightning Pickup sales in 2025.

Ford has also been dealing with an aluminum shortage after a major fire incident at Novelis' Oswego facility in New York State, which rendered 40% of the plant unable to carry out production.

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM), meanwhile, also announced it was ending production of the BrightDrop EV at a facility in Ontario, citing low demand for the van as it recorded a $1.6 billion charge related to EVs.

Ford's Recall Woes

Meanwhile, Ford's recalls for 2025 reached the 134 mark as CEO Jim Farley expressed optimism, saying that the recalls represented the "largest near-term opportunity" for the automaker.

