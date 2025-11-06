GOP Senators Applaud Trump's Nvidia Advanced Chip Ban As Jensen Huang Warns China Could Dominate AI Race — Urges US To Race Ahead By Doing This

On Thursday, a group of Republican senators praised President Donald Trump for refusing to allow Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to sell its most advanced artificial intelligence chips to China. This comes as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang warned that Beijing could surpass Washington in the global AI race unless America accelerates innovation.

Republican Lawmakers Back Trump's Move To Protect US Tech Edge

Eight Republican U.S. senators — including Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) — sent a letter applauding Trump's decision to maintain strict export controls on Nvidia's high-end Blackwell AI chips.

"America is the country that started the Al race and this decision will help ensure America wins that race," the lawmakers wrote.

Jensen Huang: America Wins By ‘Racing Ahead'

On Wednesday, Huang recently told the Financial Times that China could likely defeat the U.S. in the AI race because of its large pool of developers and fast-growing AI ecosystem.

After the comments sparked debate in Washington, Huang’s statement was shared on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "America wins by racing ahead and winning developers worldwide."

He has repeatedly argued that keeping China's massive base of AI engineers using American-made chips would help the U.S. maintain its technological dominance.

Nvidia's Market Dominance Continues Despite Restrictions

Despite tightened export bans, Nvidia remains the world's most valuable semiconductor company. The chipmaker briefly surpassed a $5 trillion market valuation in October 2025 and currently stands at about $4.57 trillion, driven by soaring demand for AI hardware.

At its GTC developer conference last month, Huang revealed that Nvidia has secured more than $500 billion in chip orders through 2026.

Nvidia is set to report earnings on Nov. 19, 2025, after the market closes.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, the chipmaker ranks in the 98th percentile for Growth and the 93rd percentile for Quality, highlighting its strong performance relative to competitors.

