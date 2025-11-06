Sam Altman Says 'Shame on Me' If OpenAI Doesn't Become 'First Big Company' Run By An AI CEO

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has made a bold prediction about the future of the company. He believes that an AI will be running the company in the near future.

Fully AI-Run Department At OpenAI Soon

Altman made this statement during an episode of the “Conversations with Tyler” podcast on Wednesday. He expressed that he would feel ashamed if OpenAI is not the first major company to be led by an AI CEO.

“Shame on me if OpenAI is not the first big company run by an AI CEO, right?” said Altman.

Altman also shared that he often contemplates what would be necessary for an AI CEO to outperform him in running OpenAI. He added that he often reflects on how to accelerate that possibility and identify potential obstacles, noting that this mindset has been helpful in shaping the company's organizational design. He believes that AI will be capable of running a significant department within OpenAI in just a few years.

“Some small single-digit number of years, not very far,” said Altman.

OpenAI’s Revenue Prediction

This is not the first time Altman has made bold statements about the future of AI. In a conversation at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, Altman stated that his son, born in 2025, would grow up in a world where humans never catch up to artificial intelligence. “I don’t think he’ll ever be smarter than AI,” he said.

Altman’s prediction also carries weight in the context of OpenAI’s recent performance. The company’s revenue has also been exceeding expectations, with Altman revealing it to be significantly higher than the widely cited $13 billion annual estimate.

Moreover, Altman’s prediction comes amid a public dispute with Elon Musk, who accused OpenAI of theft. Altman defended OpenAI, stating that the organization’s current structure is necessary for its success.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.