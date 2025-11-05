Amazon Restores Services After Outage Affects Thousands Across US

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) appears to have restored access for most users in the U.S. late Wednesday after a major outage briefly disrupted its retail platform and cloud unit, Amazon Web Services.

Amazon's stock closed at $250.20 on Wednesday, up 0.35%, but slipped 0.36% to $249.30 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Amazon Recovers After Thousands Report Service Disruption

Amazon services were down for thousands of users across the U.S. on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. At its peak, more than 6,000 incidents were reported before quickly dropping to around 100, suggesting a broad recovery.

Downdetector, which compiles user-submitted outage reports, indicated that the issues also affected a small portion of Amazon Web Services customers.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

AWS Outages Underscore Internet's Dependence On Cloud Giants

In October, AWS faced another outage that disrupted thousands of websites globally, from e-commerce platforms to financial services.

Technology analysts have warned that such incidents could become more disruptive as businesses increasingly depend on AI tools hosted on these cloud systems.

A McKinsey & Company survey found that 78% of firms now use AI in at least one business function, up from 55% a year earlier — underscoring the growing risks of cloud concentration.

