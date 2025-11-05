Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Sees A 'Hybrid Future' Of Robotaxis And Human Drivers, Says AVs On Its Platform Can Make More Money

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sees a hybrid future for the company's platform amid an autonomous driving push on the ride-hailing giant's platform.

A Hybrid Future

Speaking to investors and shareholders at the company's third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, Khosrowshahi outlined a multi-pronged approach for Uber's future roadmap, involving six areas of focus.

"We have defined six strategic areas of focus to guide our next phase," he said, before adding that one of the areas included "building a hybrid future, seamlessly integrating human drivers and autonomous vehicles into a single marketplace, giving us unmatched flexibility and efficiency."

He also outlined that the company's partnership with Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Waymo continues to "be excellent from an operational standpoint," adding that it boasted a high utilization in the Austin region, which is good for the company as "we transition to this hybrid network of AVs and human drivers," Khosrowshahi added.

AVs Can Make More On Uber Platform Than Rivals

Khosrowshahi also said that AVs can have a lot of earning potential on Uber despite being in "early" stages of the technology's application. "I think that we are quite confident in demonstrating that L4 [Level 4 Autonomous Vehicles] cars," Khosrowshahi said, "can drive higher revenue per car per day than cars that are not on our platform."

Uber's Earnings Call

The comments come as Uber shares dipped after the company's third-quarter earnings call, with investors expressing concern about Khosrowshahi's comments regarding AVs not being a profitable endeavor for Uber currently.

Despite the stock movement, Uber reported a $13.47 billion revenue, demonstrating a 20% YoY growth and exceeding market estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber reported adjusted Earnings Per Share of 81 cents, beating the analyst consensus of 69 cents.

Uber's Nvidia Partnership, Autonomous Driving Future

Uber also recently announced its partnership with Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), which aims to deploy over 100,000 Robotaxis across major cities by 2027. The autonomous driving fleet would be powered by Nvidia's autonomous hardware and software.

Meanwhile, Khosrowshahi had made a bold prediction regarding autonomous driving. He said that most vehicles on the road would become autonomous in the next 20-plus years, comparing driving to a leisurely activity like horseback riding.

Uber scores well on Momentum and Growth metrics and offers satisfactory Value. Uber also has a favorable price trend in the Medium and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock