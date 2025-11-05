WeRide's New 'Human-Like' Driver Assist System Hits Mass Production

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) announced on Wednesday that its one-stage, end-to-end Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), developed in collaboration with top-tier supplier Bosch, has officially entered mass production.

The autonomous driving technology company achieved this milestone in just seven months from project launch, setting an industry record.

WeRide's WePilot 3.0 builds on its advances in large-model architecture, system integration, and software-hardware collaboration.

The system allows vehicles to "see and act" simultaneously, supporting high-, mid, and low-compute platforms with multi-sensor fusion and pure vision perception.

This enables safe navigation in complex traffic scenarios involving pedestrians, vehicles, and mixed conditions, while helping automakers accelerate development and mass production of advanced ADAS systems.

With its self-learning, scalable architecture, WePilot 3.0 can rapidly adapt to different regions and driving environments, ensuring real-world performance remains aligned with user needs. The system has demonstrated human-like performance in tests across multiple countries, earning positive feedback from customers and the media.

WeRide will roll out the ADAS solution with the refreshed Chery EXEED ES and ET models, while existing owners will receive upgrades via over-the-air (OTA) updates.

The company plans to expand global adoption of its ADAS technologies in partnership with automakers.

WeRide Stock

WeRide’s stock tanked 34% year-to-date as it grappled with rivalry from Pony AI Inc (NASDAQ:PONY). Meanwhile, it raised over $308 million through a Hong Kong share sale as it prepares for its debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 6.

The company sold more than 88 million shares priced at 27.10 Hong Kong dollars each, with the total potentially rising to $354 million if the greenshoe option is exercised.

WeRide plans to use the proceeds to advance its Robotaxi technology, expand into new international markets, and accelerate commercialization efforts.

WRD Price Action: WeRide shares were up 2.18% at $9.61 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock