UPS Cargo Plane Crashes Near Louisville Airport, Shelter-In-Place Order Issued Amid Fire And Debris

A United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) cargo plane has reportedly crashed shortly after departing from Louisville, Ky., as confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration. The incident took place after 5 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

Shelter-In-Place Order Issued

The aircraft, identified as UPS Flight 2976, was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, reported CNN. The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation, with assistance from the FAA. The Louisville Metro Police Department reported injuries and noted a large smoke plume near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Three crew members were on board, according to a statement from UPS, which has not confirmed any injuries or fatalities. The Louisville airport, a global hub for UPS, processes over two million packages daily at its Worldport facility.

LMPD said on X that the accident site was an “active scene” and advised members of the public to stay away from fire and debris.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for areas within a five-mile radius of the airport. Videos seen on social media show a huge fire in the affected area.

McDonnell Douglas MD-11F Popular As Freighters

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11F involved in the crash was manufactured in 1991. Initially a passenger aircraft, many of these planes were converted to freighters due to rising fuel costs. The plane is capable of carrying over 38,000 gallons of fuel and has a maximum takeoff weight of 633,000 pounds. Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) took over McDonnell Douglas in August 1997.

Other Significant Incidents In 2025

The crash of the UPS cargo plane is the latest in a series of aviation incidents this year. On October 19, a Boeing cargo plane operated by Emirates veered off the runway at Hong Kong International Airport, resulting in two fatalities.

Just a day earlier, on October 18, two United Airlines jets collided at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, though no injuries were reported.

Earlier in the year, on June 12, a Boeing Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff near India’s Ahmedabad airport, impacting Boeing’s stock significantly.

Price Action: UPS stock fell 1.6% to $91.75 in the after-hours trading. The shares closed 0.9% lower at $93.25 in regular trading on Tuesday. Boeing shares ended the day almost 3.2% lower at $198.05, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate UPS stock has Quality in the 46th percentile. Here is how UPS ranks on other parameters.

