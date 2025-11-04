If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock The First Time Elon Musk Was On Joe Rogan Podcast, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk made another appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience," in an episode released on Oct. 31, 2025.

Over more than three hours, the Tesla CEO and podcast host Joe Rogan covered topics such as the Tesla Roadster, flying cars, politics, President Donald Trump, the acquisition of Twitter (now X), space exploration and artificial intelligence.

Here’s a look back at Musk's past appearances on the podcast and how much investors could have made buying Tesla stock along the way.

Musk on "Joe Rogan Experience"

Since 2018, Musk has appeared on Rogan’s podcast seven times. The latest interview marked Musk's second interview on the podcast in 2025 and marks the third straight year the duo have talked in late October or early November.

Musk first appeared on Rogan’s podcast on Sept. 7, 2018, for episode #1169. During the podcast, Musk famously took a puff of a joint while the duo discussed Tesla. The moment became a meme and also led to drug tests for Musk by his company. The video hit over 68 million views on YouTube and became the most-viewed Rogan podcast video.

Musk returned to the show for a second interview on May 7, 2020, for episode #1470. During this interview, Musk shared thoughts on Neuralink, artificial intelligence and discussed the unique names for his children.

On Feb. 11, 2021, Musk appeared with Rogan for a third time in episode #1609. During this interview, the two discussed topics such as SpaceX and the highly anticipated Cybertruck electric pickup truck.

Musk returned to the podcast on Oct. 31, 2023, for episode #2054. The episode included discussions on buying Twitter and renaming the social media company X and the Cybertruck pickup truck.

The two-year gap between Musk's 2021 and 2023 appearances led to public demand for the billionaire to appear on the podcast, given the huge number of events that had happened since their last meeting.

Nearly a year to the day since his last appearance, a surprise episode with Musk was released by Rogan on Nov. 4, 2024.

Musk and Rogan covered video games, diet, free speech, social media, government control and the billionaire buying Twitter in podcast episode #2223.

Rogan also publicly endorsed Donald Trump for president in the 2024 election while promoting the November 2024 episode with Musk.

Investing $1,000 in Tesla Stock

Investors who took a position in Tesla when Musk first appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience made a good choice.

A $1,000 investment in Tesla shares at their intraday high on Sept. 7, 2018, could have bought 55.90 shares based on a split adjusted price of $17.89. The $1,000 investment would be worth $26,233.87 today, based on a price of $469.30 for Tesla at the time of writing.

This represents a hypothetical return of 2,523.4% over the past seven years.

For comparison, the same $1,000 invested in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) would be worth $12,363.42 today, representing a return of 136.3%.

Taking it a bit further, an investor would have generated a return of 424.9% if they invested $1,000 in Tesla stock each time Musk appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast, represented below.

2018: 55.90 shares, $26,233.87, +2,523.4%

55.90 shares, $26,233.87, +2,523.4% 2020: 18.84 shares, $8,841.61 today, +784.2%

18.84 shares, $8,841.61 today, +784.2% 2021 : 3.61 shares, $1,694.17 today, +69.4%

: 3.61 shares, $1,694.17 today, +69.4% 2023 : 4.93 shares, $2,313.65 today, +131.4%

: 4.93 shares, $2,313.65 today, +131.4% 2024 : 4.02 shares, $1,886.59 today, +88.7%

: 4.02 shares, $1,886.59 today, +88.7% 2025 : 3.40 shares, $1,595.62 today, +59.6%

: 3.40 shares, $1,595.62 today, +59.6% Total: $6,000 invested, worth $42,565.51 today, +609.4%

As you can see above, buying Tesla shares when Musk appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast turned out to be a good investment.

