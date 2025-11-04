Snowflake And SAP Bridge Enterprise Data Silos In Major AI Integration Push

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) announced Tuesday that they have joined forces to integrate Snowflake's AI Data Cloud with SAP's Business Data Cloud, giving enterprises faster access to reliable, real-time data for AI applications and operational efficiency.

The new solution extension combines SAP's enterprise software expertise with Snowflake's AI and analytics capabilities.

The integration enables zero-copy data sharing, allowing businesses to connect and analyze mission-critical information without duplication or silos.

The collaboration lets companies work with SAP's semantically rich data alongside external sources within Snowflake's platform. This unified fabric supports large-scale analysis while maintaining governance, reducing costs, and streamlining decision-making.

"By tightly integrating SAP and Snowflake, we're making it simple for enterprises to connect their critical business data with its rich context in SAP," said Christian Kleinerman, Snowflake's executive vice president of product. Irfan Khan, SAP's president and chief product officer for data and analytics, said the integration offers customers "openness and choice."

Early adopters include AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), which is using the technology to speed medical research with real-time insights.

SAP Snowflake is expected to be generally available in the first quarter of 2026, with SAP Business Data Cloud Connect for Snowflake to follow later in the same year.

Expanding the AI Ecosystem

SAP has launched a developer-centric initiative to help engineers build, deploy, and govern enterprise AI agents through its AI Foundation. Snowflake, meanwhile, introduced its Enterprise Lakehouse with Horizon Catalog and Openflow for open data access; new developer tools including Workspaces, Git, and VS Code integrations, and AI features like Cortex Code and AISQL; and Snowflake Intelligence, a platform for building natural language-driven AI agents across structured and unstructured data.

SAP Price Action: SAP shares were down 1.56% at $259.85 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

