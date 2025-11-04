Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) announced two major initiatives aimed at strengthening its role in the electric vehicle (EV) charging sector.

The company has partnered with Karbon Homes, a major social housing provider in the U.K., and introduced a new line of affordable Level 2 chargers for multifamily and fleet applications.

The collaboration with Karbon Homes supports the housing group's goal of advancing sustainability and reducing carbon emissions across its 34,000 properties in northeast England and Yorkshire. The partnership aligns with Karbon's strategy to equip new developments with renewable technologies, including solar panels, heat pumps and EV charging stations.

The agreement allows Karbon to centralize management of its EV infrastructure and provide residents with better access to charging solutions.

Karbon Group Director for Asset and Regeneration Anthony Bell said the partnership enhances the organization's ability to oversee and coordinate EV charging across its portfolio. "Working with Blink as a singular provider will increase the degree of oversight and control we have over our EV charging capability," Bell said.

The agreement also includes training for Karbon employees and residents to ensure efficient charger use and maintenance.

Introducing the Shasta Line

Blink also launched its new Shasta chargers, designed for multifamily and fleet users. The Shasta 48 and Shasta 80 models offer scalable, single-port Level 2 solutions with safety sensors, tamper alerts and remote management features.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Battaglia stated the new line was developed to meet the demand for "reliable, scalable charging at an accessible price point." Shipments are scheduled to begin later this month.

Expanding the U.K. Footprint

The Karbon partnership follows Blink's continued growth in the U.K. Earlier this year, the company expanded its EV charging network in northern England, including a rollout in Bradford, to support local clean energy adoption.

BLNK Price Action: Blink Charging shares are trading 3.85% lower at $1.50 at publication on Tuesday.

