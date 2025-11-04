Palantir Execs Reveal What Truly Sets Company Apart In AI Race: 'We Build Software That Works, Not Software That Ought To Work'

Following its third-quarter earnings release, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) executives outlined what they believe gives the company a lasting edge in the crowded artificial intelligence race.

Palantir CTO: ‘We Build Software For The World As It Exists’

During the company's post-earnings shareholder Q&A, Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar said Palantir's defining advantage lies in how its engineers operate and think.

"It's become fashionable, actually, for lots of companies to start hiring FDEs," he said, referring to Palantir's signature Forward Deployed Engineers — technical experts who work directly with clients in the field. "But what you see is that they don't really understand it. It's just mimetic."

Sankar said that Palantir's measure of success is not selling software licenses but solving tangible problems for its customers. "We build software that works, not software that ought to work," he said. "We build for the world as it exists, not a world that never was."

Alex Karp Says Palantir Tackles ‘Most Painful, Most Valuable' Problems

Palantir CEO Alex Karp echoed those sentiments, saying the company's work often starts where others hesitate. "We’re taking on the most painful, most integral, most valuable parts of the stack in every enterprise," he said.

Karp added that Palantir's strategy of embedding engineers with customers allows it to strengthen its software constantly.

Calling Palantir a perpetual "outsider," Karp said the company's future depends on staying focused on solving high-stakes, difficult challenges — the kind "a black box was not meant to solve, cannot solve."

Palantir Beats Q3 Estimates With Strong AI-Driven Growth

Palantir reported third-quarter revenue of $1.18 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $1.09 billion. The AI software firm posted adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, topping projections of 17 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

For the fourth quarter, Palantir anticipates revenue between $1.327 billion and $1.331 billion, well above the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

