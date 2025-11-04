Tesla's Head Of Business Development Says EV Giant Is Building Full Autonomous Stack: 'Waymo Needs Vehicles...'

Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Head of Business Development and Charging, George Bahadue, has touted Elon Musk's EV giant's readiness for autonomous vehicles and Robotaxis compared to rival Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) self-driving company Waymo.

Building The Full Stack

Taking to the social media platform X on Monday, Bahadue shared his thoughts on Tesla's autonomous push and Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. "Waymo needs vehicles, autonomy tech, ride-hailing, charging network, and hardware," Bahadue said. He added that Tesla, on the other hand, was focused on "building the full stack. End to end."

Elon Musk Touts FSD, Tesla Cybercab Prototype Tested

The news comes as Musk recently touted Tesla's autonomous capabilities and its FSD technology. Musk claimed that FSD could be "spreading faster" than any technology in history, despite there being an ongoing investigation by NHTSA into the tech that affects over 2.88 million vehicles.

Meanwhile, a Tesla Cybercab prototype was recently spotted testing on open roads in California with what appeared to be a steering wheel, which would be in line with Tesla Board of Directors Chair Robyn Denholm's comments about a possible Cybercab with a steering wheel and pedals to comply with safety regulations.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock