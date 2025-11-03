YouTube TV Fires Back At Disney Over Blackout: Vast Majority Of Subscribers 'Chose Not' To Watch ABC On Last Two Election Days

As Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) urged YouTube TV to restore ABC for Election Day coverage, the Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google-owned platform countered saying most of its subscribers didn't even tune in to the network during the last two U.S. elections.

YouTube TV Rejects One-Day ABC Return Proposal

On Monday, YouTube TV refused Disney's proposal to temporarily restore ABC for Election Day, arguing that the move would confuse subscribers.

"To truly achieve what is best for our mutual customers, we propose immediately restoring the Disney channels that our customers watch: ABC and the ESPN networks, while we continue to negotiate," YouTube TV said in a blog post.

The service added that ABC News could still livestream Election Day coverage through its official YouTube channels, ensuring public access to news without reinstating the entire network lineup.

See Also: Tim Cook Says US-Made Servers Will Power Apple Intelligence, Meeting $600 Billion Manufacturing Commitment Amid Trump's Build-At-Home Push

YouTube TV Says Viewers Have Ample Election Coverage Alternatives

In the blog post, YouTube TV said viewers have numerous alternatives for Election Day coverage, noting that election news is widely accessible through other broadcast channels and news networks available on YouTube TV, as well as on YouTube's main platform for free.

"In fact, on the last two U.S. election days, the vast majority of tuned in YouTube TV subscribers chose not to watch ABC," the platform stated.

Disney previously pointed to Nielsen data showing total viewing time of its networks on YouTube TV has risen more than 15% year over year.

Ongoing Dispute Over Fees And Access

Disney's channels were pulled from YouTube TV last week after the two sides failed to reach a licensing deal. YouTube TV said Disney's proposed rates would drive up consumer costs and favor its competing streaming service, Hulu + Live TV.

The standoff follows similar disputes YouTube TV faced this year with Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY), Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX), NBCUniversal, owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Univision networks.

Price Action: Google's Class A shares fell 0.67% in after-hours trading, while Class C shares slipped 0.69%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings place GOOG in the 89th percentile for Momentum, highlighting the stock's strong long-term price performance. Click here to see how it compares with its peers.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: PixieMe on Shutterstock.com