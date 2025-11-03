Cisco Stock Climbs After Launching New AI Platform

Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) unveiled a series of artificial intelligence-driven innovations.

Among the updates are the company’s Cisco Unified Edge platform, expanded AI-ready network architecture, and upgraded Security Cloud Control.

Together, these offerings help businesses strengthen cybersecurity and accelerate real-time decision-making as AI workloads scale across industries like healthcare, and manufacturing.

Also Read: Cisco Takes On Broadcom With Its Most Powerful Router Yet

The platform unifies compute, networking, storage, and security at the data source, enabling real-time AI inference and agentic workloads essential for scaling AI from the core to the edge.

Cisco designed Unified Edge to overcome infrastructure bottlenecks that stall over half of AI pilots. It offers a decentralized architecture capable of managing high-bandwidth, low-latency, and data-intensive AI demands. The system supports real-time operations, enabling data creation and reducing reliance on centralized data centers.

The full-stack platform features modular Central Processing Unit and Graphics Processing Unit configurations. It also includes zero-touch deployment, centralized management through Cisco Intersight, and built-in zero-trust security.

Cisco’s partners include Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC), Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ), and Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK). This positioned Unified Edge to help enterprises make more secure decisions at scale. The platform is available for order now and will be generally available by year-end.

Cisco expanded its AI-ready secure network architecture with new innovations that modernize campus, branch, and industrial networks for the AI era. The company designed these solutions to simplify operations, scale with business needs, and strengthen security—key factors in enabling enterprise AI.

Cisco's systems can configure and secure highly distributed networks in minutes, supporting the high-bandwidth, low-latency demands of AI workloads moving to the edge.

Cisco introduced a major platform upgrade to help Managed Service Providers (MSPs) deliver security services more efficiently and profitably. The update adds multi-customer management capabilities to Security Cloud Control, Cisco's unified AI-powered management platform.

The enhanced console uses AIOps and AgenticOps to centralize management of Cisco's full security portfolio.

Price Action: CSCO stock was trading higher by 1.35% to $74.12 at last check Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock