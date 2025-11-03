Palantir's Pentagon Deals Look Big — Until You See What's Actually Billable

Palantir Technologies Inc‘s (NASDAQ:PLTR) new $10 billion Army analytics award and $385 million Veterans Affairs AI contract made waves in Washington and on Wall Street. Yet government spending data show only about $10 million of the $10 billion Army contract is currently obligated — and the VA award has no recorded obligations so far.

That gap between ceiling and cash raises a deeper question about how quickly these deals can move from contract win to booked revenue. Palantir was contacted by Benzinga for comment regarding the discrepancy between awarded and obligated funds; the company had not responded by the time of publication.

The $10 Billion Mirage

The Army's new enterprise agreement (Contract W519TC25D0039) consolidates 75 existing projects into one massive 10-year framework. The Defense Department's filings clearly say, "funding will be determined with each order," and the numbers prove it — as of late 2025, just $10 million has been obligated out of a potential $10 billion ceiling.

In practical terms, that's less than a rounding error in Palantir's quarterly revenue. Those funds cover early technical integration and groundwork through FY 2025, while any serious inflows hinge on task orders expected to roll out in FY 2026 and beyond.

The Bureaucracy Clock Is Ticking

It's a similar story at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Palantir's $385.4 million VA data-platform contract (Contract 36C10B25F0313) currently shows no publicly reported obligations — meaning the agency hasn't yet committed spending to the agreement.

The period of performance is expected to stretch into 2026, suggesting Palantir's billing cycle could lag the headlines by multiple fiscal years. The "payday" is real, but it's unfolding on government time, not investor time.

Investor Takeaway

Palantir's stock may move like the Pentagon just wired it billions, but procurement data paints a slower reality: roughly $10 million billable now, billions deferred. The bullish view is that Palantir's pipeline is locked in for a decade of defense spending; the cautious one is that earnings won't fully reflect it until FY 2026 or later.

In short — Palantir has won the war for contracts, but the battle for cash flow is only beginning.

