Elon Musk-Led Tesla Pens $2 Billion Energy Storage Deal With Samsung After 44% Growth In Q3: Report

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has reportedly agreed to a $2 billion deal with South Korea's Samsung SDI.

$2 Billion Deal Over 3 Years

The EV giant will pay Samsung SDI $2 billion over the next three years to supply energy storage system (ESS) batteries, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a report from a Korean newspaper.

Tesla and Samsung SDI did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Tesla's Energy Storage Growth, LG Deal

The news comes as Tesla recently announced a 44% growth in its Energy Storage business, which was one of the few sectors where Elon Musk's EV giant recorded a surge. The sector made up $3.4 billion in revenue for the company, accounting for 12% of the automaker's total revenue.

Tesla had also previously signed a deal worth $4.3 billion with LG Energy Storage Solutions, another South Korean company dealing with battery manufacturing, to supply LFP batteries for Tesla's energy storage systems.

Meanwhile, Redwood Materials, founded by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, recently secured over $350 million in Series E funding. One of the backers includes Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ:NVDA) NVentures. Redwood Materials is a battery recycling and energy storage startup based in Nevada, which aims to use batteries it takes in to deploy them for energy storage purposes.

Photo: Shutterstock