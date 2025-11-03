Apple's Record iPhone Upgrades, Netflix Eyes Warner Bros. Discovery, OpenAI's Historic IPO And More: This Week In Tech

The tech world was buzzing over the weekend with a series of exciting developments. From Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) surpassing tech giants Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in market capitalization, to Apple’s record-breaking iPhone upgrades, and Netflix’s potential acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, there was no shortage of news. Let’s dive into the details.

Nvidia Hits $5 Trillion Valuation

Nvidia Corp. made history last week by becoming the first company to reach a $5 trillion market capitalization. This monumental achievement was fueled by a surge in demand for its artificial intelligence chips, as revealed by CEO Jensen Huang. Nvidia’s shares saw a significant jump of over 14% in the last five days.

Record iPhone Upgrades For Apple

Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook announced that the company set a new record for iPhone upgrades in September. The demand for the latest iPhone 17 lineup is so strong that several models remain constrained. Cook attributed this success to the company’s strongest lineup ever.

Netflix Considers Warner Bros. Discovery Acquisition

Netflix Inc. is reportedly considering a deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming assets. The streaming giant has hired investment bank Moelis & Co. to evaluate a potential offer.

Meta’s Big Bet On Smart Glasses

Meta Platforms, Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed confidence in the company’s growing wearables business during the third-quarter earnings call. He believes that Meta’s investment in smart glasses and augmented reality devices could turn into “an extremely profitable business.”

OpenAI Eyes Historic IPO

OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, is reportedly preparing for a potential initial public offering that could value the company at up to $1 trillion. This could mark one of the largest IPOs in history. The company is considering filing with securities regulators as early as the second half of 2026.

