Top Analyst Hails Tesla's FSD V14, Calls It A Huge 'Step-Up' From Previously Deployed Versions

Future Fund LLC's managing director, Gary Black, has weighed in on Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, hailing its progress.

Check out the current price of TSLA here.

A Huge Step Up

Taking to the social media platform X on Saturday, the investor hailed Tesla's progress in the autonomous driving sector. "The $TSLA FSD community tracker shows FSD v14 at 1,677 miles per critical disengagement – a huge step-up vs v13," Black said in his post.

A critical disengagement occurs when the FSD system automatically disengages due to a potentially unsafe situation, prompting the driver to intervene as needed. Tesla's FSD v13 had a critical disengagement rate of approximately 500 miles.

Elon Musk's FSD Claim, Cybercab Production And Testing

Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk touted the FSD system's progress in a post on the social media platform X. "Tesla autonomous driving might spread faster than any technology ever," Musk said in the post.

The comments come as Tesla is gearing up to produce the Cybercab after the company posted multiple job listings at the Gigafactory in Texas, detailing various open positions for the Cybercab production.

The Cybercab was also recently spotted testing on the open road with what appeared to be a steering wheel, following comments made by Tesla Board of Directors Chair Robyn Denholm, hinting at a Cybercab with a steering wheel and pedals to comply with safety regulations.

Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) autonomous driving company Waymo's CEO, Tekedra Mawakana, reiterated the importance of maintaining transparency in the autonomous driving sector as a way to ensure safer roads.

Tesla scores well on Momentum and Quality metrics, while offering satisfactory Growth, but poor Value. Tesla also has a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Tesla FSD Image Via Shutterstock