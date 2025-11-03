Elon Musk Teases 'Flying Car' Demo For Tesla Roadster, Says Will Have 'Crazy' Tech, Better Than James Bond's Cars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has teased the arrival of a "flying car" demo for the highly anticipated Tesla Roadster, which is set to kick off production soon.

An ‘Unforgettable Demo'

Musk teased the demo of the Roadster during an appearance on podcast host Joe Rogan's podcast on Friday. "We're getting close to demonstrating the prototype," Musk said when asked about the Roadster, adding that he could "guarantee" that the demo, "whether it's good or bad [laughs], it will be unforgettable."

He added that Peter Thiel, founder of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR), shared that the future would have flying cars. "If Peter wants a flying car, he should be able to buy one," Musk said. Rogan then asked Musk if he was actively considering making a flying car. Musk responded that it'll be evident in the demo.

Musk hinted that the demo could be "in the next couple of months," adding that the car had "crazy technology" that its technology would be better than all of the fictional MI6 agent James Bond's cars combined.

Tesla's Active Aero Patent

Interestingly, Tesla recently filed a patent detailing an active aerodynamic system which could suck air through a series of fans to generate downforce “across varying conditions," the filing said. The filing also mentioned that the system could be used to make the car hover by reversing the air flow.

Sam Altman Vs Elon Musk, MKBHD Cancels Booking

The comments come as OpenAI founder Sam Altman recently slammed Tesla for allegedly failing to refund the $50,000 Altman paid to book the Tesla Roadster. Altman's comments were met with criticism by Musk, who said that his refund was fulfilled within 24 hours after the issue surfaced.

Meanwhile, popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, recently shared that he had also canceled one of the two Roadster reservations Brownlee made eight years ago, paying the $50,000 reservation fee.

