The ongoing feud between billionaire Elon Musk and Sam Altman took a new turn when Musk accused OpenAI of theft, intensifying the public dispute between the two.

Altman Says He ‘Helped Turn’ OpenAI

Musk’s accusation was in response to a post by Altman about canceling a Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) order. Altman defended OpenAI, stating that he had helped turn the organization into what should be the largest non-profit ever.

“You stole a non-profit,” Musk responded on X on Sunday. Altman, in turn, defended OpenAI, saying that the structure it has now is necessary for its success.

“I helped turn the thing you left for dead into what should be the largest non-profit ever,” wrote Altman.

He also reminded Musk that the latter had previously suggested that Tesla take over OpenAI, with no non-profit involved.

“Now you have a great AI company and so do we,” Altman added.

Altman concluded his posts by asking, “Can’t we all just move on?”

However, Musk posted a summary of Ilya Sutskever‘s October 2025 deposition in Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI, and called it “A tale in 52 pages.” The memo alleges that Altman created divisions among executives — such as setting Mira Murati against Daniela Amodei and criticizes him for failing to dismiss researcher Greg Brockman despite Dario Amodei's push to consolidate control over research, exposing leadership rifts that existed well before the 2023 board crisis.

Musk and Altman's Feud Heats Up Again

This public exchange is the latest in a series of disputes between Musk and Altman. Earlier this week, the two clashed over Altman’s canceled reservation for the long-delayed Tesla Roadster, which reignited tensions between the two influential figures in Silicon Valley.

Last week, Altman shared a series of screenshots showing his attempt to cancel his Roadster order and request a refund. This followed Altman’s criticism of Tesla for failing to provide a $50,000 refund for the Roadster, which was expected to start production soon. Musk fact-checked him and told the issue was resolved in 24 hours and Altman was issued the refund.

