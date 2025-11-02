Apple's Record-Breaking Q4, Tim Cook's Bold Prediction And More: This Week In Appleverse

Hey there, Benzinga readers! It’s time for a quick weekend roundup. Here’s what went down over the weekend.

Apple’s Q4 Was A Record-Breaker, Tim Cook Predicts Even Better Q1

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported a record-breaking fourth quarter, with CEO Tim Cook predicting an even better first quarter.

Despite the iPhone 17‘s initial demand, the company surpassed analyst estimates for revenue and earnings per share. Cook attributed this success to the strength of the quarter and hinted at more records to come in the next fiscal quarter.

Apple’s Q4 Results Make It The ‘eventual Winner’ In AI, Say Analysts

Apple has emerged as the ‘eventual winner’ in AI, according to leading analysts. The company’s strong fourth-quarter results, which included record sales in iPhone and Services, have led to this conclusion.

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) maintained an Overweight rating and raised Apple’s price target from $290 to $305.

Apple’s Ad Business Sets A New Record, Reveals Tim Cook

Apple quietly set a new record in its advertising business during the last quarter. This revelation came during the company’s earnings call, where CEO Tim Cook disclosed that the advertising category, a combination of third-party and first-party ads, had set a record.

Cook’s admission suggests that Apple is building a digital ad machine to rival the platforms it once sought to distance itself from.

Samsung’s Lee Jae-Yong Teases iPhone Users At Seoul Meetup

Samsung Electronics Co. (OTC:SSNLF) chairman Lee Jae-Yong couldn’t resist teasing a crowd for being iPhone users during a casual dinner with Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang and Hyundai Chairman Chung Eui-sun in Seoul.

The gathering, which took place at a popular restaurant in Seoul’s upscale Gangnam district, drew a large crowd eager to catch a glimpse of the tech moguls behind some of the world’s biggest companies.

Steve Jobs’ ‘spontaneous Meetings’ Warning Echoed By Jpmorgan’s Jamie Dimon

It seems that Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ beliefs are still relevant today. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recently echoed Jobs’ belief in the importance of ‘spontaneous meetings’ during a panel discussion at the Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia.

Dimon stated that younger staffers aren’t learning as effectively over Zoom and continues to encourage JPMorgan employees to return to the office.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.