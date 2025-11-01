Nvidia's Jensen Huang Downplays Trump's National Security Concern, Says China Has 'Plenty' Of Its Own AI Chips: 'Foolish To Underestimate'

On Friday, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang downplayed U.S. national security concerns over selling advanced AI chips to China, arguing that the country already has a strong semiconductor ecosystem and that collaboration benefits both nations.

Huang Pushes Back On US Security Concerns

Speaking to reporters in South Korea, Huang said he remains optimistic about maintaining access to the Chinese market despite tightening U.S. export restrictions on advanced semiconductors used in artificial intelligence development, reported CNBC.

He described China as an irreplaceable and “dynamic market,” highlighting that maintaining trade ties serves the interests of both the U.S. and China.

Washington's export curbs, reinstated under President Donald Trump, are designed to block China's access to high-performance chips such as Nvidia's Blackwell GPUs.

However, Huang told the publication that such concerns are misplaced, saying, "China makes plenty of AI chips themselves, and the Chinese military surely have plenty of access to chips that are created in China."

He added that China has even "blocked" Nvidia's H20 chip, signaling that Beijing has no shortage of its own AI technology.

Huang suggested that U.S. national security concerns are overstated, noting that China already possesses “plenty” AI technology and no longer relies heavily on American-made chips.

Jensen Huang Says Foolish To Underestimate Huawei Technologies

Huang also warned against dismissing Chinese companies' technological capabilities, singling out Huawei as a serious competitor.

Huang cautioned that it is “foolish to underestimate” China's strength and highlighted Huawei Technologies's remarkable competitiveness and technological drive.

He said that Nvidia takes its Chinese competitors seriously, noting that the company's relentless pace of innovation is driven by its determination to stay ahead and shape the future of technology.

China Market Collapse And South Korea Expansion

Huang's remarks come as Nvidia's market share in China plunges from 95% to nearly zero following U.S. restrictions and China's directive to major firms like ByteDance and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) to stop ordering Nvidia chips.

Despite those losses, Nvidia is expanding elsewhere. Earlier this week, it announced a deal to supply more than 260,000 AI chips to South Korea, including to Samsung Electronics Co. (OTC:SSNLF), Hyundai Motor (OTC:HYMTF) (OTC:HYMLF) and SK Group.

