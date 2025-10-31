Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang 'Optimistic' About Resuming Blackwell Chip Sales To China: 'There Is No Replacing Them'

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang is optimistic about the potential to resume sales of the chipmaker’s advanced chips in China, but emphasized the importance of addressing U.S. national security concerns.

Trump To Make The Final Decision

In an interview on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation 2025 (APEC) Summit, Huang was asked if he would want Nvidia’s Blackwell AI chip to be sold in China. He responded, “I hope so. But that’s a decision for President (Donald) Trump to make.”

Addressing the national security concerns surrounding the export of technology to China, Huang pointed out that China already produces a considerable amount of AI chips and has limited access to American chips. He called the Chinese market “important” and “vibrant,” expressing his hope for American companies to be able to participate in it.

When asked if it is ‘justified’ that Nvidia is locked out of the Chinese market amid the trade tensions, Huang stated, “I’ll keep being optimistic that China…would want American companies to be in the China market…because China wants to be a region, a market where people invest.”

“There is no replacing them,” he said.

Nvidia’s South Korean Deal

The company announced a deal to supply over 260,000 AI chips to South Korea, including to the government and major corporations like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Hyundai Motor (OTC:HYMTF), and SK Group, earlier on Friday.

Meanwhile, Trump has urged China to have direct discussions with Huang, without mentioning Blackwell chips.

Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, Nvidia stock surged 46.63% to close at $202.81 on Thursday, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

