'Why Are There So Many iPhones?' — Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-Yong Cracks Up Crowd During Seoul Meetup With Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

On Thursday, Samsung Electronics Co. (OTC:SSNLF) chairman Lee Jae-Yong couldn't resist teasing a crowd for being iPhone users during a casual dinner with Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang and Hyundai Chairman Chung Eui-sun in Seoul.

A Star-Studded Fried Chicken Meetup In Gangnam

The three business leaders reportedly met for an informal dinner of Korean fried chicken and beer at Kkanbu Chicken, a popular restaurant near Samseong Station in Seoul's upscale Gangnam district.

The gathering drew a large crowd eager to catch a glimpse of the tech moguls behind some of the world's biggest companies.

At one point, Lee noticed several onlookers snapping photos with smartphones. Smiling, he asked, "Why are there so many iPhones?"

The crowd laughed, considering this would be a surprising sight in Samsung's home country and the lighthearted moment quickly went viral.

See Also: Steve Jobs Once Stressed The Importance Of ‘Spontaneous Meetings’ — Now Jamie Dimon Warns ‘Young People Are Being Left Behind’ For The Same Reason

The Ironic Scene In Samsung's Stronghold

According to StatCounter's September 2025 data, Samsung dominates South Korea's smartphone market with a 68.19% share, compared with Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) 21.44%.

Globally, however, Apple leads with 24.45%, while Samsung trails at 19%.

Apple's Strong Quarter Adds Context

The moment came just as Apple reported strong fourth-quarter results, posting $102.47 billion in revenue, up 8% year-over-year, with iPhone sales rising to $49.02 billion.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AAPL maintains a solid upward trajectory across short, medium and long-term periods. View the complete performance analysis here.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Sybillla via Shutterstock