Tesla Prototype Spotted — Could This Be Cybercab With Steering Wheel?

Days after Robyn Denholm, Chair of the Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Board of Directors, hinted at the possibility of a Cybercab with a steering wheel and pedals, pictures of the autonomous vehicle with a supposed steering wheel have surfaced on social media.

Cybercab Spotted With A Steering Wheel

In a post shared by Sawyer Merritt on the social media platform X on Thursday, the influencer showcased a photo of a Tesla Cybercab undergoing testing on public roads. "Oh hello Cybercab," the influencer said in the post.

What's interesting is that the picture showcases the passenger’s hand positioning in the Cybercab, seemingly holding on to what could be a steering wheel.

Cybercab Production, Ross Gerber's Suggestion

The news comes as Denholm, in a recent interview, also shared that the Cybercab, with the steering wheel and pedals, could also be the rumored Tesla Model 2.

Tesla also recently shared multiple job listings on its official website, detailing open positions for the Cybercab's production at the company's Gigafactory in Texas.

Meanwhile, investor Ross Gerber, co-founder of investment firm Gerber Kawasaki, had earlier suggested Tesla could offer the Cybercab with a steering wheel and pedals and sell it as an affordable model in the lineup. He added that the company could find a market for the product.

Tesla Cybercab APAC Debut

The Cybercab is also reportedly set for its APAC debut as Tesla will showcase the autonomous vehicle at the China Import Expo next month in Shanghai. The company could also showcase the Optimus humanoid robot at the event.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock