'People Should Study Things They're Interested In:' Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Warns Students To Stop Fearing AI, Focus On Timeless Skills

As artificial intelligence reshapes the workforce, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky is urging students to stop fearing the rise of machines and start mastering the timeless skills that technology can't replace.

Chesky Says Problem-Solving And Leadership Will Outlast AI Automation

In a recent interview with ABC News, Chesky advised college students to invest in skills that will endure through technological disruption rather than trying to predict which careers AI will spare.

"People should study things they're interested in, and they should develop skills they'll always need," he said.

"You're always going to need to learn how to solve problems… to develop leadership skills… to think critically and communicate very clearly."

Airbnb CEO Warns Companies Against Replacing Entry-Level Workers With AI

Chesky emphasized that while AI can perform many entry-level tasks, it still lacks originality and human judgment.

"AI models can do a lot of lower level, more entry-level position jobs," he said, "they have trouble with a lot of novel thoughts" and "need to be told what to do every step of the way."

He also cautioned employers against cutting young workers out of the hiring pipeline.

"If no young people can get jobs then you have no one in the future to do the highly strategic, leadership positions," Chesky said.

Tech Leaders Split On Whether AI Will Create Or Destroy Jobs

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shifted its hiring approach to favor applicants who combined creativity with AI fluency, signaling how technology was reshaping talent priorities.

Chief Communications Officer Stacy Martinet said candidates who used AI in their projects stood out, adding that employees were expected to adopt such tools once hired.

A report from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) warned that nearly 100 million U.S. jobs could vanish within a decade due to AI and automation.

The report highlighted layoffs at major firms like Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), urging that AI's benefits serve workers—not just billionaires.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) CEO David Solomon took a more optimistic stance, predicting AI would expand rather than shrink the bank's workforce.

He said that AI investments were improving efficiency and would ultimately create more jobs over the next ten years.

