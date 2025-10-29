As Trump Says 'Buy A Toyota,' Japanese Automaker Denies Promising New $10 Billion Investment In US

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM), the largest automaker in the world, denied promising a new $10 billion investment in the U.S. following President Donald Trump's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Toyota Says Did Not Promise New Investment

Hiroyuki Ueda, a Toyota executive, said that the company "didn't specifically say" that it'll invest $10 billion in the U.S. over the course of the next few years, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

"During the first Trump administration, I think the figure was roughly around $10 billion," Ueda said, adding that the $10 billion figure came up "because of that context."

Trump Says "Buy A Toyota"

Toyota's comments come as Trump, while addressing U.S. troops stationed in Japan on board the USS George Washington, urged them to "buy a Toyota," citing a potential $10 billion investment from the automaker by establishing auto plants across the country.

Toyota's Strong 2025 Performance

Meanwhile, Toyota released its production and sales data for September, showcasing a production growth of 11.1%. The automaker cited a strong demand in the U.S. for its hybrid models as one of the drivers of growth in production, which has been surging for the fourth consecutive month.

Toyota sold over 185,748 units in the U.S. during September. The company had previously announced eight consecutive months of growth for the automaker in August, with U.S. sales growing 13.6%.

