Bill Gates Foundation With Stakes In Microsoft, Berkshire, Waste Management, Faces Senate Inquiry Over Alleged $23 Million China Funding

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is facing a formal inquiry from the U.S. Senate over allegations it has funded the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its allies, potentially in violation of its tax-exempt status.

$23 Million In Grants Were Paid To 20 Chinese Entities

In a letter dated Oct. 27, 2025, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) confronted foundation CEO Mark Suzman with reports of “grants and direct payments” to Chinese state-run entities. The letter alleges that in 2022, the foundation provided approximately $23 million to over 20 different Chinese entities.

The inquiry centers on the foundation’s $47.78 billion trust, which holds substantial stakes in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) (NYSE:BRK), and Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM), and remains a significant force in the market.

The Gates Foundation didn’t respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment on Senator Grassley’s letter and the allegations.

Foundation’s Tax-Exempt Status Probed Over Government Grants

Senator Grassley's letter questions how the foundation's conduct “comports with 501(c)(3) requirements,” noting that IRS guidance states “direct grants to foreign governments do not serve IRC 501(c)(3) purposes.” The committee has requested a response and related records by November 10, 2025.

The allegations put a spotlight on the financial operations of one of the world’s largest philanthropic organizations, which is also a major institutional investor.

Two-Thirds Of His Foundation’s Portfolio Is In These 3 Stocks

According to its second quarter 2025 13F filings, the Gates Foundation Trust's portfolio is heavily concentrated, with 67% of its $47.78 billion value held in just three stocks.

The foundation’s largest holding is in Microsoft, valued at $13 billion or 27% of its portfolio. This is followed by an $11.7 billion stake in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and a $7.3 billion stake in Waste Management.

The foundation, which follows a value investing playbook, also holds other significant positions, including over $5.7 billion in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNR) and $2.8 billion in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

MSFT Soars Nearly 30% In 2025

MSFT, which is slated to announce earnings on Wednesday, closed 1.98% higher at $542.07 per share on Tuesday. It was up 29.50% year-to-date and 25.33% over the year. MSFT maintains a stronger price trend over short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

On Wednesday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were mixed.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the S&P 500 index ended 0.23% higher at 6,890.89, whereas the Nasdaq 100 index rose 0.74% to 26,012.16. On the other hand, Dow Jones advanced 0.34% to end at 47,706.37.

