Supermicro Smashes AI Trading Records With Intel And Micron — What's Powering The Surge?

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) set new world records in the STAC-M3 financial analytics benchmark by collaborating with Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) and Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:MU), demonstrating its high-performance computing moat for quantitative trading.

The company showcased its Petascale servers powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors and Micron 9550 NVMe SSDs, achieving top results in benchmark categories while using less space and fewer CPU cores.

Supermicro’s optimized design, combined with KX Software’s kdb+ analytics platform, enabled faster data processing and lower latency.

Supermicro stock gained 72% year-to-date, surpassing the Nasdaq 100 index’s (which includes Supermicro) over 23% returns as its AI servers gain traction as a key supplier to Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Supermicro is expanding its server portfolio with the launch of its new MicroBlade multi-node system powered by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc’s (NASDAQ:AMD) EPYC 4005 processors. The company designed the product to help cloud providers and enterprises modernize data centers with greater density and efficiency.

However, Supermicro recently cut its first-quarter revenue forecast to approximately $5 billion from a prior range of $6–$7 billion, citing delivery timing shifts on over $12 billion in design wins now expected in the next quarter. The company also continues to address accounting control weaknesses and the resignation of its auditor, Ernst & Young.

Despite short-term turbulence, CEO Charles Liang remains confident in the company’s AI-driven growth, emphasizing the rising demand for its liquid-cooled systems and targeting $33 billion in revenue for fiscal 2026.

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer recommended selling Supermicro.

Price Actions: SMCI shares were trading higher by 2.47% to $52.84 at last check on Tuesday.

