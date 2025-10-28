Tesla Roadster Production May Be Imminent As Company Posts New Job Listing

The Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Roadster has always been a bit of an enigma in the auto industry ever since it was unveiled in 2017, but this new job listing by Elon Musk's EV giant suggests the Roadster could finally be on its way.

Tesla Wants Manufacturing Engineers To Develop Batteries

In a job listing on the automaker's official website on Monday, Tesla said it was looking to hire manufacturing engineers to help with "the concept development and launch of battery manufacturing equipment" for the Roadster. The job is located at the company's facility in Fremont, California.

The listing states that the ideal candidate would have 3+ years of engineering experience. Tesla is offering a pay range of $80,000 – $174,000 per year for the position.

Source: Tesla

Tesla's Possible Roadster Patent

The news comes as Tesla had recently filed for a patent, which detailed an adaptive aerodynamic system that could suck air through a series of fans to generate downforce. The patent was granted in early August this year.

Meanwhile, popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, recently announced that he was canceling one of the two reservations he made for the Tesla Roadster eight years after he paid over $50,000 to secure the reservation for the 2-door coupe.

Tesla Model Y Sales

Elsewhere, the Tesla Model Y emerged as the best-selling vehicle in the European market during September, selling over 25,938 units in the region. Despite the strong sales performance, the Model Y still reported an 8.6% YoY decline in sales compared to the same period in 2024.

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com