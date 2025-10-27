Palantir Locks In Poland — And Maybe Its Next All-Time High

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) is about to make another bold geopolitical move — and traders are watching closely.

The data analytics firm will sign a letter of intent with Poland's Ministry of National Defense. This should deepen its AI-driven defense footprint on NATO's eastern flank just as its stock coils tightly ahead of earnings.

Warsaw Deal, Washington Timing

The signing ceremony is scheduled for Monday in Warsaw, Bloomberg reported. Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz expects to attend the ceremony, marking Palantir's latest European defense expansion.

With Russia's war still reshaping NATO defense priorities, this move positions Palantir as a critical AI infrastructure partner for nations racing to modernize their military data systems.

It's a natural extension of the firm's growing portfolio: a $10 billion U.S. Army deal, a $30 million ICE contract, and a new partnership with Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) that could redefine how governments and corporations deploy AI.

PLTR Stock: Technical Pressure Is Building

PLTR stock's Bollinger Bands are at their tightest since last November, a setup traders read as a prelude to volatility. The stock, already up over 320% year-on-year, is consolidating near breakout territory ahead of next week's earnings — where expectations are sky-high after Palantir crossed the $1 billion quarterly revenue milestone for the first time.

AI Meets Defense Spending

With both government revenue surging 53% and commercial revenue up 68%, Palantir is emerging less as a speculative AI play and more as the operating system for national defense.

Investor takeaway: The Poland deal isn't just symbolic — it's a signal. Palantir's data empire is going global, and with earnings around the corner, PLTR stock may be primed for another leg higher if fundamentals meet the hype.

