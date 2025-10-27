Block's CTO Says 'Perfect Code Doesn't Make A Great Product, Solving Real Problems Does' — Cites YouTube's Success Over Google Video

Block Inc.‘s (NYSE:XYZ) Chief Technology Officer Dhanji Prasanna challenged one of software engineering's core beliefs, arguing that clean, elegant code doesn't guarantee success in solving real problems for users.

‘Perfect Code Doesn’t Make A Great Product,’ Says Block CTO

Speaking on Lenny's Podcast on Sunday, Prasanna said that too many engineers equate technical perfection with business success.

"A lot of engineers think that code quality is important to building a successful product," he said.

He added, "The two have nothing to do with each other. Perfect code doesn’t make a great product, solving real problems does."

He emphasized that developers often lose sight of their real mission, building tools that solve user problems.

"Just focus on what we're trying to build and whom we're trying to build for," he said. "All this code can be thrown away tomorrow."

Google's YouTube Vs. Google Video: The Lesson In Imperfect Code

Prasanna recalled learning that lesson during his time at Google, when the company acquired YouTube in 2006.

"Google’s engineers were horrified by the video site’s codebases and how terrible their architecture is," he said. "It really has very little to do with how well it was architected."

Despite its messy foundation, YouTube became one of Google's biggest triumphs, while the company's technically refined Google Video project failed.

Prasanna added that chasing every new tech trend is also unnecessary, saying, "Technology is here to serve us, and if we have an important reason for being, we can make it serve us."

