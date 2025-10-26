Apple Maps Reportedly Plans To Showing Ads Next Year: Potential Consumer Backlash Or A One-Up On Google Maps?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reportedly plans to add advertisements to Maps starting next year.

Maps Ads Will Be Similar To Search Ads In The App Store

In his latest "Power On" weekly newsletter, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman reported the development.

He said that the effort, which is currently gaining momentum, will enable business owners, like restaurateurs, to pay to get featured more prominently.

This may look similar to App Store Search Ads, in which developers pay the tech giant to have their apps featured in a promoted slot.

Apple Maps Could Have Better Interface Than Google: Gurman

Gurman cited unnamed sources and reported that Apple Maps' new update could have a better interface than Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Maps.

Moreover, Apple will also use artificial intelligence to make sure the results are relevant.

In 2023, during an antitrust trial against Google, the search and ad giant revealed that its Maps services had witnessed a steep decline in usage on iPhones.

What Potential Issues Apple Could Face With This Update

The columnist noted that with this development, Apple risks facing "potential consumer backlash," as some people might be unhappy with the increased vibe of iPhone turning into a "digital billboard for services like AppleCare+, Apple Music, Apple TV and Fitness+."

Price Action: Apple shares have risen 7.78% year-to-date, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: charnsitr on Shutterstock.com

