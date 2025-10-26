Japan's New Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi May Have Found The Key To Trump's Heart With Ford F-150s: 'That's A Hot Truck'

Former President Donald Trump has arrived in Japan for talks with newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The visit marks Takaichi's effort to build a personal connection with Trump to help ease trade tensions — and at the heart of that plan could be vehicles from Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Trump Says New Japan PM Has ‘Good Taste’

Japan’s government has proposed purchasing a fleet of Ford F-150 trucks as a gesture to strengthen ties, despite concerns about their practicality on Tokyo’s narrow streets. Trump expressed enthusiasm for the idea, stating, "She has good taste," while en route to Asia on Air Force One, reported Japan Today. He said, “That's a hot truck.”

Takaichi, Japan’s first female leader, took office last week and is supported by a fragile coalition. She emphasized her connection to the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a favorite of Trump’s, and praised Trump for his role in brokering a Gaza ceasefire.

“I thought (Trump) is a very cheerful and fun person,” said Takaichi about Trump.

Japan Navigates Complex Trade Deal With Trump

As Trump prepares for a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea, Japan seeks to navigate complex trade relations and limit China’s manufacturing ambitions. Japan’s previous administration agreed to invest $550 billion in the U.S., leading Trump to reduce tariffs on Japanese goods.

See Also: Ford Is Pausing The Production Of The Best-Selling EV Pickup In US: Here Is What The Company Said About The F-150 Lightning

Japanese officials are considering importing more American products, including soybeans and liquefied natural gas, while showcasing Ford trucks to Trump during his visit. The meetings aim to bolster the U.S.-Japan relationship ahead of Trump’s discussions with Xi Jinping.

Trump Has Touted the Ford F-150 Import Before

The visit by President Trump to Japan highlights ongoing efforts to strengthen U.S.-Japan trade relations. During an interview in August, Trump mentioned that Japan would import Ford F-150 trucks. This move is part of a broader strategy to open Japanese markets to U.S. vehicles and agricultural products.

Earlier in July, Trump announced a $550 billion trade deal with Japan. Trump said at the time that Japan would “at his direction” invest the amount in the U.S., creating “Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs.”

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate Ford has a Value in the 78th percentile. Here is how it compares with other major automakers.

Photo Courtesy: Jonathan Weiss on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: