The tech world was buzzing over the week with a series of intriguing developments. From a potential blackout of Disney-owned networks on YouTube TV to the impressive sales of Apple’s iPhone 17 in China, there was no shortage of news.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Disney-Google Dispute Threatens YouTube TV

A dispute between Walt Disney Co. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google over carriage fees could leave millions of YouTube TV subscribers without access to Disney-owned networks, including ABC and ESPN. If a new distribution agreement isn’t reached soon, these channels could disappear from YouTube TV as early as next week.

Major AWS Outage Hits Websites And Services

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Amazon Web Services confirmed a widespread operational disruption on Monday that caused increased error rates and latency across multiple cloud services in its US-East-1 (Northern Virginia) region — the company’s largest and most critical data hub. Later in the week, the company issued an apology and explained how a rare software bug triggered the outage.

iPhone 17 Outpaces iPhone 16 In Sales

Apple Inc.’s iPhone 17 series has outsold the iPhone 16 lineup by 14% in the first 10 days of sales across China and the U.S., according to Counterpoint Research. The base iPhone 17 has driven demand in China, with consumer demand for the base model nearly doubling compared to the iPhone 16.

Google Chrome’s Dominance Remains Intact

Despite OpenAI’s launch of the ChatGPT Atlas browser, Gene Munster believes that Alphabet Inc.’s Google Chrome’s dominance remains intact. The new AI-powered web browser directly challenges Google Chrome, but Munster cautions that it will find it hard to gain market share.

Meta Cuts 600 Jobs In AI Division

Meta Platforms, Inc. confirmed that about 600 roles will be eliminated from its artificial intelligence division in an effort to streamline operations and become more agile. The decision was disclosed in an internal memo from Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang.

Alphabet’s Cloud Expansion With Anthropic

Alphabet Inc. shares got a lift after Anthropic announced plans to expand the use of Google Cloud technologies. The deal, worth "tens of billions" of dollars, is expected to bring more than a gigawatt of capacity online next year.

