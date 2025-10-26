Apple's Legal Woes, iPhone Air Fails To Impress And More: This Week In Appleverse

It’s been a busy week in the world of tech and entertainment. Here’s a roundup of the top Apple stories that you might have missed.

Trump Administration’s Influence On Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is considering bids for its assets, with Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) being potential buyers. The Trump administration has expressed its preference for this deal.

The Donald Trump administration has reportedly signaled its support for Paramount Skydance’s bid for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Apple Loses UK Lawsuit Over ‘Unfair’ App Store Fees

Apple lost a significant class-action lawsuit in the U.K. This lawsuit accused the tech giant of charging app developers an unfair 30% commission through its app store.

The U.K.'s Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) ruled against Apple, following a trial of the lawsuit brought on behalf of around 20 million iPhone and iPad users in the country.

Apple Could Be Making A Power Move In The Streaming Industry

Apple is reportedly in talks to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. This potential move could significantly bolster Apple’s position in the streaming industry.

Warner Bros. Discovery is currently in discussions with several potential buyers, including Apple.

iPhone Air Fails To Impress: Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Highlights Limited Market Potential

Apple’s latest iPhone Air is struggling to gain traction, according to top analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo suggests that the existing iPhone Pro and standard models already cater to the majority of high-end users.

Kuo, a renowned Apple analyst, took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his concerns about the iPhone Air’s performance.

Apple’s iPhone 17 Series Outperforms Its Predecessor In China And The U.S.

Apple iPhone 17 series has outperformed the iPhone 16 lineup in both China and the U.S. The base iPhone 17 model has been particularly popular in China, driving a 33% increase in overall sales.

The base iPhone 17 model has been a hit with consumers in China, with demand nearly doubling compared to the iPhone 16.

