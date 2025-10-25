Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, in a formal suit with the Tesla logo in the background. The image depicts electric vehicles, innovations, and tech leadership. Captured on 22 May 2025. Editorial use only
October 25, 2025 3:30 AM 2 min read

Ex-Stellantis CEO Warns Tesla May Not Survive Next Decade As BYD Drives Ahead: 'Elon Musk Will...'

by Ananya Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) could face steep challenges in the coming decade, with the company's long-term survival uncertain, according to former Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) CEO Carlos Tavares.

Tesla's Future Uncertain Amid Rising Competition

On Friday, Tavares told French newspaper Les Echos that Tesla is under increasing pressure from Chinese EV giant BYD Co. Ltd.’s (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF), which surpassed Tesla in global electric vehicle sales earlier this year, reported Fortune.

"We can't rule out that at some point, he'll decide to leave the automotive industry to refocus on humanoid robots, SpaceX, or artificial intelligence," said Tavares, who stepped down from leading Stellantis last year. "Elon Musk will have left the automotive industry."

Tavares noted BYD's efficiency and cost-effective vehicles as key factors pressuring Tesla.

"Tesla's stock market value loss will be colossal because this valuation is simply stratospheric," he said. "I'm not sure that Tesla will still exist in 10 years. It's an innovative group, but they'll be beaten by BYD's efficiency."

See Also: Elizabeth Warren Says Trump ‘Approved’ The Largest Meat Company In World To Be Listed On NYSE Ignoring Corruption And Bribery History, Demands Answers

Tesla Posts Strong Revenue Despite Market Pressures

Tesla exceeded Wall Street expectations in its third-quarter earnings, reporting $28.095 billion in revenue, up 12% year-over-year and a 33% increase in deliveries in China, its second-largest market.

Still, Tesla's market share in China has declined to roughly 5% from 16% in 2020, reflecting intensifying competition.

Last year, Musk also admitted that "Chinese car companies are the most competitive car companies in the world." 

Musk's Focus Split Across Ventures

Tavares highlighted that Musk's attention is divided across multiple ventures, including SpaceX and AI projects. 

Tesla has proposed a 10-year, $1 trillion pay package to retain Musk, with targets including a 500% increase in market capitalization to $8.5 trillion.

Previously, Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm defended the plan, stating, "If you prefer that Tesla turn into just another car company mired in the ways of the past, then you should follow ISS and Glass Lewis."

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show that TSLA maintains a strong price trend across short, medium and long-term periods. Additional performance details can be found here.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

BYDDF Logo
BYDDFBYD Co Ltd
$13.903.04%
Overview
BYDDY Logo
BYDDYBYD Co Ltd
$13.36-0.67%
STLA Logo
STLAStellantis NV
$10.881.12%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$433.73-3.40%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved