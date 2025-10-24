SuperX AI Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUPX) announced on Friday that it has made a strategic investment in MicroInference Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based solutions provider for compute and networking under the NVIDIA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN).

Following the transaction, SuperX will hold a majority stake in MicroInference. The investment forms a core part of SuperX AI Technology’s long-term strategy to develop a high-performance AI ecosystem and strengthen its supply chain for advanced NVIDIA servers and networking equipment, addressing surging demand for full-stack AI solutions.

SuperX said the move will accelerate the rollout of AI capabilities and modular AI factories across the Asia-Pacific region, enabling scalable computing infrastructure to support regional innovation.

By securing a majority stake in MicroInference, SuperX gains enhanced access to specialized technical expertise and solutions within the NVIDIA ecosystem, reinforcing its growth strategy and mission to build the next generation of intelligent infrastructure.

The capital infusion will serve as a catalyst for MicroInference, enabling it to scale operations, expand its team of certified NVIDIA experts, and boost its capacity to design and deploy advanced AI infrastructures.

For SuperX, the partnership provides direct access to specialized training, advanced certifications, and priority technical support, while further strengthening its market position across the Asia-Pacific region.

The investment reinforces SuperX’s strategy to build a global network of top-tier partners and technologies, supporting its vision for AI data centers.

Price Action: SUPX shares were trading higher by 0.60% to $60.00 at last check Friday.

