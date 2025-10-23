Tim Cook Says US-Made Servers Will Power Apple Intelligence, Meeting $600 Billion Manufacturing Commitment Amid Trump's Build-At-Home Push

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has started shipping American-made servers from its new Houston facility earlier than planned, aligning with President Donald Trump's push to expand U.S. manufacturing.

Apple Accelerates US Manufacturing Plans

On Thursday, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on X, formerly Twitter, that the company's "American-made advanced servers are now shipping from our new Houston facility to Apple data centers."

"These servers will help power Private Cloud Compute and Apple Intelligence, as part of our $600 billion U.S. commitment," Cook wrote.

Trump's Push For Onshore Production

Originally slated to open in 2026, Apple's 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Houston is now ahead of schedule. The move follows Trump's intensified efforts to bring high-tech production to U.S. soil.

Trump has been pushing Apple to assemble its iPhones in the U.S. However, Cook has maintained that full-scale iPhone assembly would remain overseas for now.

Apple Balances US Push And China Strategy

Even as Apple accelerates its U.S. production, China remains a key growth market. Earlier this month, Cook traveled to China, pledging to "increase investment" in the country.

During his visit, he met with Li Lecheng, China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology, who promised to create a favorable environment for global tech firms like Apple.

China remains a critical market for Apple, functioning as both a major manufacturing base and contributing roughly 17% to the company's annual revenue.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple's iPhone 17 series has outperformed the iPhone 16 lineup by 14% in the first 10 days of sales across China and the U.S.

The base model has been a standout driver, with sales nearly doubling in China thanks to upgraded features and competitive pricing.

Price Action: Apple shares rose 0.44% to close at $259.58 on Thursday, bringing its year-to-date gain to 6.45%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings rank Apple in the 75th percentile for Quality, highlighting robust long-term fundamentals and strong investor confidence. Click here to compare it with competitors.

Photo Courtesy: Ringo Chiu on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.